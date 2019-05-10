Connecticut man pleads guilty to federal firearm charge in Springfield court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man pleaded guilty in Springfield federal court to a federal firearm charge on Wednesday.

The Department of Justice told 22News, 36-year-old Jermane Merlyn Samuel of Enfield, Conn., pleaded guilty to one count of receiving and possessing two firearms with obliterated serial numbers.

On September 20, 2018, Samuel is said to have received and possessed two guns in a West Springfield hotel parking lot. The serial numbers of both guns had been obliterated, the court said.

Samuel could spend no more than five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 31.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.