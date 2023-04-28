WATERBURY, Conn. (WWLP) – A Waterbury, Connecticut man that pleaded guilty last week in a Springfield court to three manslaughter charges has pleaded guilty again in connection to the homicide of a Chicopee man in 2020.

According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Calvin Roberson of Waterbury was in New Haven federal court Thursday for charges related to the kidnapping and murder of 28-year-old Francisco Roman Jr. of Chicopee.

Court documents say on December 24, 2020, Roberson and Brandon Batiste of Springfield kidnapped Roman at gunpoint from his Chicopee apartment and threaten to harm him if he didn’t comply. They handcuffed him and stole cash, marijuana and other items. Roman was forced into the trunk of his own vehicle and taken to Connecticut.

Francisco Ramon (Credit: Chicopee Police Department)

Batiste allegedly shot Roman and killed him while they were driving to Hartford. The vehicle was left outside Shultas Place on the street. On December 26, 2020, Hartford Police found the vehicle fully on fire. Roman’s body was discovered inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

Roberson and Batiste were arrested for the incident in 2021. On Thursday, Roberson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and one count of causing the death of a person through the use of a firearm. Batiste is still awaiting trial.

Roberson is facing a maximum of life in prison.

During the course of the investigation, information was received that Roberson was responsible for the following three other unresolved homicides in Springfield:

Loan Nguyen

On December 7, 2006, 30-year-old Loan Nguyen of Springfield died due to a gunshot wound at Perfect Nails II, located at 23 St. James Boulevard, where she worked. It is alleged that Roberson and two masked men entered the store in an attempted robbery. Nguyen, another employee, and a client, had their hands duct-taped while held against their will in the store. When officers arrived, they found Nguyen with a gunshot wound to her head.

Yonaides Pichardo

On October 11, 2016, 28-year-old Yonaides Pichardo of Springfield died due to a gunshot wound. Officers found him in the driver’s seat of a BMW sedan, with Connecticut license plates, on Sycamore Street after having been shot in the head.

David Pichardo

On October 19, 2017, 27-year-old David Pichardo of Springfield died due to a gunshot wound while inside LaundroMax on Boston Road doing laundry. Officer found David Pichardo at the back of the building suffering from a gunshot wound He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries. He is the brother of Yonaides Pichardo.

Roberson has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges for all three of the victims.