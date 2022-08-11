SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was sentenced Thursday in Springfield federal court for violating the Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking (PACT) Act.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 57-year-old Syed I. Bokhari, a tobacco wholesaler from Connecticut, was sentenced to one year of probation. Bokhari pleaded guilty on April 19 and agreed to forfeit seized tobacco, currency, and other assets, resulting in the recovery of $2,197,985 by the government.

Bokhari owned and operated a wholesale business in Scranton, PA and sold smokeless tobacco to customers in Massachusetts. Bokhari shipped smokeless tobacco to customers in Massachusetts between 2010 and June 5, 2012 without ever filing the required statements with the Massachusetts tobacco tax administrator.