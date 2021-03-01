Connecticut man sentenced for kidnapping, sexually assaulting Massachusetts girl in 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A judge on Monday sentenced a Connecticut man to spend 20 years in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Massachusetts two years ago.

Prosecutors say on May 31, 2019, Joshua Besaw, 37, of Thompson, Connecticut, saw the girl at a park in Webster, Massachusetts, and tricked her into entering his vehicle. He then drove the girl to a wooded area in Thompson, Connecticut, where he sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, Besaw drove her back to Massachusetts, where he released her in a neighborhood that was unfamiliar to her and refused to return her cellphone. The girl borrowed a phone from a stranger to contact her parents who picked her up and brought her to the police station to report the incident.

Later that day, a sexual assault examination of the victim was conducted at a medical facility.

Court documents show that Webster Police and the Connecticut State Police reviewed surveillance video from numerous residences and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts and identified Bewsaw as the suspect.

On July 10, 2019, investigators followed Besaw and collected cigarette butts that he had discarded. The DNA evidence collected from the cigarette butts matched DNA evidence collected from the 12-year-old victim.

Besaw was arrested on July 17, 2019. He pleaded guilty on March 13, 2020.