Connecticut man sentenced for stealing 17 firearms from West Springfield gun store

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from New Britain, Connecticut was sentenced in Springfield Federal Court Friday for stealing 17 firearms from a West Springfield gun store.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, 31-year-old Christian Castro was sentenced to 87 months in prison along with three years of supervised released. In May, Castro pleaded guilty to the following charged:

One count of each theft of a firearm from a Federal Firearms Licensee

Being a felon in possession of firearm

Interstate transportation of a stolen firearm

Receipt, possession, concealment, storage, barter, sale, or disposition of a stolen firearm in interstate commerce

Making false statements to a federal official

In August 2020, Castro and a co-defendant, Fernando Rivera went on a crime spree in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. They stole from seven ATMs and stole 17 firearms from a gun store in West Springfield. During the crime spree, Castro was currently on state probation and had two prior convictions in Connecticut for larceny and possessing narcotics with intent to distribute.

Castro and Rivera were arrested in September 2020 in Connecticut. While interviewed by investigators, Castro admitted to driving during the ATM thefts and gun store robbery but falsely states he didn’t receive or keep any of the firearms stolen. However, a search of Rivera’s phone led investigators to discover Castro did receive at least one stolen firearm and they sold three other guns in New York.

Rivera also pleaded guilty in May to similar charges and will be sentenced on November 5.