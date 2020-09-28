Connecticut man turns himself in to Ludlow police after running from pedestrian, car accidents

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man was arrested and arraigned after running away from a pedestrian accident as well as a multiple car accident.

According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, on Sunday, September 20, officers received reports of an accident involving a pedestrian on the intersection of Cady Street and West Street. When officers arrived, they discovered the driver of a gray pickup truck had drove off down West Street.

Moments later, officers received reports of another accident with three vehicles on West Street and West Avenue. The gray pickup truck was found at the accident and the driver had run away from the location. According to reports, the truck was allegedly driving down the wrong side of the road and hit two vehicles.

Witnesses of the accident told officers the driver had jumped out of his vehicle after the accident and was running towards Indian Orchard. Officers were able to spot the man swimming in the Chicopee River going towards Springfield. Police and a K-9 unit attempted to chase after the man but he avoided arrest.

Upon further investigation, officers found identification of the man, 39-year-old Andrew Milne of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, inside the left behind pickup truck.

Milne later turned himself in to the Ludlow Police Station.

The pedestrian hit on the intersection of Cady Street was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is expected to be okay. The passengers of the other two vehicle involved in the accident on the intersection of West Avenue were not injured.

Milne was arraigned at Palmer District Court on Tuesday, September 22nd on the following charges:

Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident (2 Counts)

Leaving the scene of a Property Damage Accident (3 Counts)

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Fail to Stop at a Red Light

Fail to Stop/Yield at a Stop Sign

Resisting Arrest

Speeding

Marked Lanes Violation

The Springfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, and the Ludlow Fire Department assisted in the investigation.