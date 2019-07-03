Connecticut man with active warrant arrested during traffic stop in Granville

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Connecticut man with an active warrant was taken into custody after a motor vehicle stop Tuesday evening. 

According to Granville Police, officers stopped a vehicle and realized the man driving had a warrant issued for failing to appear for past traffic violations.  

The man was arrested and processed at the Granville Police Station before being released on bail. 

He is scheduled to appear in Westfield District Court for the original traffic violations charge on Wednesday. 

