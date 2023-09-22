NEW HAVEN, CT. (WWLP) – A woman in New Haven has turned herself in after the death of her 10-month-old baby in June.
Police say that the baby’s cause of death was ruled a homicide by ingesting drugs, which included fentanyl.
Alexandra Polino, 40, is also facing two counts of risk of injury. Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 8th.
