NEW HAVEN, CT. (WWLP) – A woman in New Haven has turned herself in after the death of her 10-month-old baby in June.

Police say that the baby’s cause of death was ruled a homicide by ingesting drugs, which included fentanyl.

Alexandra Polino, 40, is also facing two counts of risk of injury. Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 8th.

