NAUGATUCK, CT. (WWLP) – A Naugatuck, Connecticut police officer was charged with assault for using his taser on a suspect three times during an arrest earlier this month.

Naugatuck police released bodycam footage of Officer Nicholas Kehoss, taking 23-year-old Jarell Day from Waterbury into custody on October 14. Day allegedly stole $200 worth of beer from a grocery store.

The Naugatuck Police Chief said that the suspect did not have a weapon at the time of his arrest. Kehoss was charged with third-degree assault and one count of cruelty to a person.

He is due back in court on November 8th.