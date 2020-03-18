Connecticut State Police looking for armed robbery suspect heading toward Monson area

STAFFORD, Conn (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who is believed to be heading toward the Monson area.

According to Connecticut State Police, after speaking with the cashier at the Sara Mart Gas Station at 3 West Stafford Road, officers learned that the suspect told the cashier to open the register before lifting his sweatshirt to show a chrome-colored pistol which was tucked in his waistband.

The man allegedly took approximately $200 from the cashier before leaving the area and heading north on Route 32 towards Monson around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police describe the suspect to be a white man approximately 30 years old, average height and build with brown facial hair. He was wearing a red and blue New England Patriots hooded sweatshirt with a skull’ on the back, black oversized square sunglasses, black knit hat, and white or grayish knit gloves.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information is asked to contact Eastern District Major Crime Detective Avery at 860-896-3233.