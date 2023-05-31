ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police in Connecticut are searching for a suspect following a car chase that ended in Enfield.

According to Windsor Locks police, officers attempted to stop a 2019 Subaru Impreza driven by the suspect, Bruce Michaud, on Tuesday. Michaud is wanted for an active arrest warrant issued by Connecticut State Police. It is also alleged that Michaud has been selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the town.

Police chased Michaud from Windsor Locks to Enfield where the pursuit ended but Michaud was able to evade them. He has not been found as of Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle he was last seen in has a Connecticut registration of BH27022.

Credit: Windsor Locks Police Department

Michaud is a convicted felon and has a history of being arrested for possession of drugs, a firearm and assault. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Connecticut State Police.