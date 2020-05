SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a man who allegedly drove away from an attempted traffic stop in Somers.

According to Connecticut State Police, 45-year-old Brandon Gusan was last seen in the area of Loubier Drive in Somers. He is 5’8″, 108 pounds with red hair a red beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat.

If you’ve seen him you are asked to call 911.