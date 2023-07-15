GRISWOLD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad is seeking the publics help to identify a suspect in a bank robbery on Friday.

According to the Connecticut State Police, the bank robbery occurred on Friday at approximately 3:48 p.m. at the Eastern Federal Bank on Slater Avenue in the Jewett City of Griswold.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately six feet tall, slender build, 40 to 50 years old, pale complexion, wearing a dark sweatshirt, sunglasses, NY Yankees baseball cap, tight black leggings, having both a nose ring and a lip ring, wearing dark nail polish on his fingernails and has long scars on his fingers.

If anyone has information on who the man is in the photos, contact Detective Hubbard at 860-848-6533.