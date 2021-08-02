Connecticut State Police seeking identity of bank robbery suspect

SHARON, Conn. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a suspect who robbed the Salisbury Bank in Sharon Monday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said the robbery occurred at the branch located at 5 Gay Street around 12:37 p.m. The suspect is described as a White or Hispanic man, small to medium build with dark hair. He left the bank on foot and drove off in a gray or silver sedan parked nearby.

Police said they are investigating several leads in both Sharon Canaan. Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police at (800) 497-0403.