WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – TSA officers located a loaded firearm inside a carry-on bag at Bradley International Airport Monday afternoon.

According to the TSA, Connecticut State Police were notified of the firearm. State Police recovered a 9mm firearm with a chambered round and two ammo clips with a total of 20 rounds. A 40-year-old Connecticut woman has been arrested following the incident.

“Our TSA officers once again are on top of ensuring firearms stay out aircraft cabins,” said William Csontos, TSA Federal Security Director for Connecticut. “Loaded firearms at TSA security checkpoints present an unacceptable safety and security risk to other passengers.”

TSA officers have detected 19 guns at New England security checkpoints in 2023, including six at Logan Airport in Boston and three at Bradley. Last year, TSA discovered a record amount of 47 firearms at New England security checkpoints.