1  of  2
Breaking News
Labor Secretary Acosta resigning amid Epstein deal scrutiny Man arrested in connection with Worthington Street homicide

Connecticut women arrested for allegedly driving under the influence

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Granville PD_1531863387206.jpg.jpg

GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – A woman was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence in Granville Thursday night.

According to the Granville Police Department, officers were called to a single car crash on South Lane where they found a woman from Connecticut had crashed her car into the woods around 9:00 p.m.

After a brief investigation, police say she was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

After being taken to Noble Hospital for evaluation, she was transferred to the Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee where bail was set.

She will be arraigned Friday in Westfield District Court.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories