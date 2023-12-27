BOSTON (WWLP) – Aidan Kearney, the blogger known as Turtleboy, is being held without bail on assault and battery and witness intimidation charges.

A woman who claimed to have dated Kearney for three months says that he pushed her and threatened to release her personal information and explicit photos of her. Kearney is already facing a slew of other charges related to his conduct surrounding the Karen Read murder case.

He has been blogging and investigating alternate theories about the murder of Boston police officer John O’Keefe and the second-degree murder case against O’Keefe’s girlfriend Karen Reed.

It is alleged that Kearney worked with a police dispatcher to intimidate three people, which includes a State Police investigator working on the case.

The ex-girlfriend said the incident came after she was given a subpoena related to the Read investigation and invited Kearney to her apartment to talk about it.

Kearney can now be held for up to 90 days. A pretrial hearing is expected in January.