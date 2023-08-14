BOSTON (WWLP) – A man was sentenced to prison for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition in Massachusetts.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, in November 2019 Dominick Bailey and his co-defendant had arranged to transport firearms from Vermont to Boston in exchange for a quantity of methamphetamine. Bailey thought he was negotiating with a Boston-area drug dealer however, it was with an undercover federal agent.

Police arrested 57-year-old Dominick Bailey in Boston for the possession of four firearms, including an AR-15 style rifle capable of accepting a large capacity magazine.

Bailey pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 87 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was previously convicted of the same charge in Vermont and New Hampshire.

“This office is committed to doing whatever we can to crack down on illegal gun possession,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “When someone repeatedly breaks gun laws, as this defendant clearly did, they will be held accountable.”

“The Postal Service is part of the communities we serve,” said Ketty Larco-Ward, Inspector in Charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division. “The combined efforts of the Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Boston Police Department has resulted in a significant sentence for a true threat to the safety of our community. While we are proud of the work in this case, we will not rest in our efforts to identity and bring to justice those who would misuse the U.S. Mail and threaten the safety of our communities.”

“This sentence should serve as notice to repeat offenders, determined to continue to illegally possess firearms. ATF and our law enforcement partners will not falter in our resolve to investigate and incarcerate offenders who illegally possess and traffic firearms,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division.

“This previously convicted felon attempted to obtain methamphetamine in exchange for illegal firearms,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “As we all know, narcotics and unlawfully possessed firearms are serious threats to our communities in Massachusetts. This is unacceptable and will not be allowed to happen. These enforcement actions with our federal, state and local partners show what happens when law enforcement works together.”