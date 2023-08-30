BOSTON (WWLP) – A known street gang member pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to illegally possessing multiple firearms and ammunition while being a convicted felon and under house arrest for previous firearm charges.

Freily Cabral, 25, of Boston and Quincy, a member of the Boston street gang “D Street,” pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Cabral was found to be the owner of a Snapchat account in August 2021 that was posting images of himself with five firearms. Images showed Cabral holding three firearms up to his face, posing them as if he was making a phone call with them. Another image showed firearms placed over his Rugrats pajama pants.

Officers searched his home in September 2021 and seized a Taurus .38 caliber revolver, a Hopkins and Allen .32 caliber revolver, .38 caliber and .32 caliber ammunition, hundreds of grams of marijuana packaged for sale and $23,000 in cash.

Cabral was on house arrest for a November 2020 arrest for his second unlawful possession of a firearm charge. He has been previously convicted for the same charge in 2016 and in 2017 for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.