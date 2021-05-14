Correia convicted of 21 counts of extortion, fraud, filing false tax returns

BOSTON (WPRI) — Former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has been found guilty of 21 criminal counts against him including extortion, wire fraud, and filing false tax returns.

The jury found him not guilty of three counts.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Boston is soon expected to discuss the outcome of the trial. Watch live using the video player above.

As the verdict was read aloud, Correia mostly looked forward as his sister wept silently, according to the pool reporter in the courtroom. Once court was adjourned, the family embraced.

Correia declined to comment outside the courtroom, the pool reporter said, then went directly into the court’s probation office.

Correia’s sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 20. In the meantime, he will be released on bail with an ankle monitor.

In a news conference with reporters outside the courthouse, Correia’s defense attorney Kevin Reddington said the former Fall River mayor planned to file “a vigorous appeal.”

Correia was arrested twice while mayor of Fall River, first accused of defrauding investors in his tech app, then again for allegedly extorting bribes from prospective marijuana vendors, a building owner and his then-chief of staff. Correia has denied the charges.

Four co-conspirators charged alongside Correia have all pleaded guilty, including former chief of staff Genoveva Andrade. She did not testify at trial, nor did Correia take the stand in his own defense.

Over the course of the trial the jury heard from 36 witnesses, all but three for the government, including two of the four co-conspirators. The jury began deliberations Tuesday morning.

The jury submitted its first question to the judge Thursday afternoon, seeking clarification about an extortion charge, then submitted a second question Friday morning.