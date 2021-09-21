Correia sentenced to 6 years in prison

BOSTON (WPRI) — After a hearing that lasted for several hours across two days, a federal judge has sentenced former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia to six years in prison.

Correia, 29, declined to speak in court at the recommendation of his attorneys, since they plan to appeal his conviction.

Their client will not report to federal prison on Tuesday. Correia will be given a date to self-report.

Tune in to 12 News starting at 4 for live reports from Boston, or watch live right here on WPRI.com.

In May, Correia was found guilty of 21 of the 24 criminal counts he faced, which included charges of extortion, fraud, conspiracy, and filing false tax returns.

But on Monday, after hearing arguments for several hours, Judge Douglas Woodlock told the courtroom he would be throwing out six counts of wire fraud, saying prosecutors failed to provide proof that interstate wire communications were used, along with two counts of filing false tax returns.

The judge said he would not, however, reverse the jury’s decision to convict Correia of shaking down prospective marijuana vendors for bribes, nor would he grant him a new trial.

At one point, Woodlock asked Correia’s defense team whether their client was offered a plea deal in the case, to which they responded he had not, contradicting what Correia told reporters immediately after his conviction in May.

You can watch Correia claiming this in the video in this story https://t.co/8T7ocw92v9 — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) September 21, 2021

The government will be able to appeal Woodlock’s decision.

Prosecutors had sought 11 years out of a maximum of 20 in prison, while Correia asked for three years.

Coincidentally, Correia’s sentencing comes as Fall River residents vote in the city’s preliminary mayoral election.