SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly used counterfeit money.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on Sunday, August 28th the suspect allegedly used counterfeit money to make purchases at Marshall’s on Boston Road. Three photos shared by the police show a man walking in Marshall’s with a Miami Heat #22 t-shirt on with a black baseball hat.

If you have any information, contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, or anonymously Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.