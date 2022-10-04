WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect is wanted in connection with allegedly using counterfeit money in several Walgreens on Monday.

According to the Ware Police Department, at around 7:40 p.m. a man entered Walgreens on West Street in Ware and used multiple counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a gift card. Walgreens in Chicopee and East Longmeadow were also scammed on the same day.

The suspect is being described as a Hispanic man that is between 5′ 10″ to 6′ tall with a tribal tattoo on his neck. If you can identify the suspect in the picture or have any information you are asked to call Ware Police Department at 413-967-3571.