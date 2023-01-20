BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A Quincy man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to counterfeiting hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars.

Victor Cardona, 34, of Quincy, was sentenced in Boston federal court to 41 months in prison, two years of supervised release and a fine of $5,000. In October 2022, Cardona pleaded guilty to one count of counterfeiting U.S. currency, specifically, forged older-style $100 bills.

In October 2019 authorities searched his residence and found equipment and materials used to create counterfeit bills, including inkjet printers, a paper shredder containing counterfeit bills that had been discarded, a “counterfeit buster” detection pen and counterfeit bills, and one fake $100 bill in Cardona’s wallet.

Additionally, several real $100 bills were found that had serial numbers which were tied to counterfeit currency recovered from across the country. Burned remains of counterfeit currency were also located in his backyard.

According to court documents, Cardona admitted that he obtained the materials to create the counterfeit currency and hosted one or more other individuals at his home on a weekly basis for the purpose of creating the fake bills.

Authorities say Cardona produced, or participated in the production of, over 4,000 fake $100 bills that were identified as counterfeit and traced by serial number to the authentic bills found at his residence. To date, the government has recovered over $467,000 in counterfeit $100 bills traced back to the authentic bills found at Cardona’s residence.