Counterterror police take over UK mall stabbing probe

LONDON (AP) — Counterterror police are now leading an investigation into a stabbing incident that injured five people at a shopping center in northwestern England, as police keep an open mind on the motive.

Greater Manchester Police say a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of serious assault.

“In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them,” police said in a statement. “Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.”

No deaths have been reported in Friday’s incident in central Manchester.