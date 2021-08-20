Couple arrested in West Springfield after investigation of drug operation inside hotel room

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after a search warrant at Express Inn in West Springfield Thursday after a narcotics investigation.

According to the West Springfield Police, at around 6:30 p.m. members of the West Springfield Police Narcotics and K-9 units along with the FBI-Western Mass. Gang Task Force conducted a search warrant at Express Inn located on 1557 Riverdale Street.

After an investigation of the couple’s narcotics operation in their motel room, Kacey Davin Jones and Chanel K. Rowland were arrested. Police seized approximately 400 grams of crack cocaine, $2,992 in cash, and narcotics distribution/manufacturing equipment.

(West Springfield Police)

Kacey Davon Jones (West Springfield Police)

Chanel K Rowland (West Springfield Police)

Kacey Davon Jones of Roswell Street in Springfield is charged with the following:

Cocaine Trafficking in 200 grams or more

Possession to Distribute Class B drug (cocaine)

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Chanel K Rowland of Garvey Drive in Springfield is charged with the following: