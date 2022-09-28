SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The shooting victims found inside a home on Maynard Street Sunday night have been identified.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has identified the victims as 42-year-old Gricelle and 40-year-old Rolando Ofarrill of Springfield. The husband and wife were found dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh a relative found the couple. The investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.