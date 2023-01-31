HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The man charged in a shooting death at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday had a license to carry (LTC) a gun.

According to court documents obtained by the 22News I-Team, Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez was legally carrying a GLOCK handgun. Santana-Rodriguez was at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon in the mall with his girlfriend when a man entered the salon and allegedly threatened the couple. An argument escalated to the shooting.

Reports from responding officers say that witnesses reported that the man who entered the salon pulled up his shirt showing a gun and stated, “You know what’s about to happen.”

The victim, 33-year-old Trung Tran of West Springfield, was an employee of the salon. Witnesses say he tried to move away from the confrontation and was shot.

When officers arrived to the salon, they immediately identified Santana-Rodriguez as the shooter and told him to put his hands up. When Santana-Rodriguez raised his arms, a firearm was spotted by police in his waistband and he told police, “It was me, I shot.” After being read his Miranda Rights, he told police he had an active License to Carry. He allegedly also told police, “It was me or him.”

Santana-Rodriguez pled not guilty to charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon at his arraignment on Monday. He is being held without bail and is scheduled for a hearing on February 27 at Holyoke District Court.

Read the criminal complaint and police reports here: