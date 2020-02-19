Court hearing for Mount Holyoke professor charged in attempted murder case

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Mount Holyoke College professor accused of attacking a colleague with a rock, garden shears, and a fireplace poker is due to be in Franklin County Superior Court in Greenfield Wednesday.

Rie Hachiyanagi, 48, of South Hadley, is charged with armed assault to murder a person over 60, in connection to a December 23-24 incident at the victim’s Leverett home.

According to Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, the victim suffered severe injuries in the attack, but is expected to survive.

Hachiyanagi is also charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count each of mayhem, home invasion, and entering a dwelling at night to commit a felony.

22News will be in court for Hachiyanagi’s hearing, which is scheduled for 10:00 A.M.