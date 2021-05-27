Crack cocaine, heroin, cash seized after traffic stop in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people were arrested after a traffic stop on I-91 north in Greenfield on Friday, May 21.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a trooper noticed a car speeding in a construction zone around Exit 46 of I-91 before 10:30 p.m. so he pulled the car over. When the trooper asked for the registration, one of the passengers, 33-year-old Timothy Hubbard of Ware told the officer the vehicle was rented to a friend’s sister whom he had never met. Both Hubbard and the driver 28-year-old Alexandrea Chadwick of West Brookfield couldn’t provide the registration or confirm the circumstances of the vehicle.

During this conversation, the trooper noticed drug paraphernalia on the floorboards near Hubbard’s feet, removed both suspects from the vehicle, and arrested them. According to state police, after a discussion, it was determined that the items on the floor belonged to Hubbard.

After searching the vehicle, troopers seized approximately 93 grams of crack cocaine, 810 bags of heroin, several crack pipes, and a large amount of currency believed to be proceeds from illegal narcotic activity.

(Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

The two remaining passengers, 30-year-old Roberto Roldan of Palmer, and 27-year-old Thomas Griffin of West Brookfield were removed from the car and arrested. An investigation revealed that the four suspects were traveling together to the New York – Canadian Border.

Hubbard, Griffin, and Roldan are scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

Trafficking heroin

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Chadwick was charged with the following:

Speeding

Trafficking heroin

Trafficking cocaine

Conspiracy to violate drug law

The following Sunday night, around 11:00 p.m., the same trooper pulled over another car for speeding in the construction zone on Route 91 near Exit 46 and arrested two people for possession of drugs.

According to state police, the driver, 22-year-old Amir Dove of Hartford, Connecticut, could not provide a rental agreement for the vehicle that was not expired. Troopers then noticed a small electronic scale with a white powdery substance on it and plastic baggies in the back seat.

The driver was then asked to step out of the vehicle and was arrested. The passenger, 21-year-old Elliot Bell also from Hartford, Connecticut, was then removed from the car and troopers proceeded to conduct a search of the vehicle based on probable cause.

A bag containing 29 grams of crack cocaine, 51 wax bags containing a powder suspected to be Fentanyl, 2 digital scales, and a large amount of currency were recovered from the search.

(Photo: Massachusetts State Police)

Dove and Bell were arrested and taken to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking. They were scheduled to appear in Greenfield District Court on the following charges:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession to distribute a class A drug

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Dove is facing an additional charge for speeding.