SUDBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – A grocery store in Middlesex County said that they discovered credit card skimmers at two self-checkout kiosks.

Roche Bros. Supermarkets said that the skimmers were found at the Sudbury Farms store. According to the grocery store chain, customers who shopped at the store on or before Sunday may have been impacted.

All of the store’s registers have been secured and an investigation is underway. Roche Bros. Supermarkets said that the Sudbury location is the only store that was affected.