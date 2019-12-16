Crews have ‘found nothing yet’ in search for 2 missing siblings, sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has passed the 24-hour mark in their search for two children last seen at their home Sunday.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said both parents were home when 6-year-old Braxton Williams and 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams disappeared from their Paradise Village mobile home around 11:30 a.m.

Sheriff Williams said there is “no indication” any family member is involved in the children’s disappearance, but added that they haven’t ruled anything out.

“The family has been and remains cooperative,” Williams said. “Right now everything is an option.”

Officers and search crews “have found nothing, as of yet,” Williams added. The sheriff is urging everyone in the area to report any lead they may have, encouraging everyone to check in and under cars, homes, and wooded areas.

Williams said foul play has not been ruled out in the children’s disappearance.

“Everything is on the table.”

