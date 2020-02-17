TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man with a “Crime Pays” tattoo on his forehead has been arrested after yet another police pursuit.
According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Murray was charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and auto theft after the short pursuit Monday morning.
Murray went viral in December after he—and his tattoo–was featured on an episode of LivePD. He eluded police but was later taken into custody and charged with criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
Latest News:
- How snow disappears without melting
- Flu severity raised to “very high” in Massachusetts
- Rare pink grasshopper found in Texas garden
- ‘Crime Pays’ tattoo guy arrested after yet another police pursuit
- “True Grit” author Charles Portis dies, 86
Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.