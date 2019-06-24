Springfield PD: Dirt bike rider threw concrete at officer’s head, charges being sought

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police want to file criminal charges against a dirt bike rider who allegedly threw a piece of concrete at an officer’s head Saturday.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers saw a group of people riding dirt bikes illegally and recklessly on Main Street around 5:30 p.m.

Shortly after, the officers spotted two of the dirt bike riders gassing up at a Mobil Station in the area. The two dirt bike riders began to scatter and take off when the officers entered the gas station’s lot but one of the dirt bikes wouldn’t start and the rider jumped onto the back of another dirt bike.

Walsh said at that point, other dirt bike riders became aggressive towards the officers surrounding them. One rider allegedly sped towards an officer and threw a piece of concrete at the officer’s head.

That same person then returned with a brick and threw it at the cruiser, smashing the rear window. He was able to get away, Walsh told 22News.

Charges being sought include assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious damage to a motor vehicle. The identity of the accused individual cannot be released until the charges have been filed.

Police are also warning about the dangers of throwing objects, “reminding us that just about one year ago, Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna was murdered after a suspect hit him in the head with a rock.”