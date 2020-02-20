Criminal complaint filed against juvenile for spitting at PVTA bus, 4 others cited

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police have a new strategy to combat illegal dirt bike riding in the city, and they plan to begin implementing it over the next few days.

On Wednesday, five young people were cited for disrespectful behavior. One received a criminal complaint after spitting at a PVTA bus driver’s window.

All five bikes were confiscated.

Both Mayor Domenic Sarno and the Springfield Police Commissioner said in a statement that this behavior is unacceptable and dangerous to both the bikers and motorists.

I have zero tolerance for this type of action and behavior. Like the vast majority of law abiding citizens here in Springfield and around our country, I have no patience for these reckless actions, who create dangerous public safety issues by harassing drivers and pedestrians, who are just going about their daily business. With the warm weather right around the corner, I fully support Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood putting forth this proactive initiative. Our brave and dedicated men and women in blue will continue to enforce our rules of the road and implement new strategies to address this growing unacceptable behavior from these negative individuals. We will continue to confiscate bikes and pursue all legal actions against these individuals and their families through our court system. Mayor Domenic Sarno

These bicyclists deliberately antagonize drivers in the busy downtown area with not only illegal but dangerous actions. The bicyclists have blocked traffic and surrounded vehicles, which puts the fear into some drivers and leads other drivers to retaliate. We do not want any of these kids to get killed and our officers will step up our enforcement until they follow the rules of the road and obey the law. Springfield Police Commissioner, Cheryl Clapprood

The police department didn’t elaborate or offer details on their new strategy.