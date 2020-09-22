Criminal complaint filed for suspect accused of defacing Black Lives Matter mural in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A criminal complaint has been requested for the suspect who allegedly intentionally created skid marks on the Black Lives Matter mural outside of City Hall in Springfield on September 14.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, a criminal complaint for defacement of real or personal property was submitted to Springfield District Court on Monday afternoon in relation to this incident.

Springfield police are not releasing the name of the suspect but they say the suspect has prior criminal convictions including assault and battery on a police officer.