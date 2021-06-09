Crops at the Meadows in Northampton damaged, suspects to be charged

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Northampton will charge the suspects who damaged a planted field in the Meadows Wednesday.

According to the Northampton Police Department, officers took a report of significant damage to the fields in the Meadows that were recently planted.

The suspects who caused the damage were identified and will be charged.

(Northampton Police Department)

Police are reminding people to be considerate to property, it took farmers time and effort into growing crops.

Drivers should keep their vehicles on the roadways.