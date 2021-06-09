Crops at the Meadows in Northampton damaged, suspects to be charged

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Northampton will charge the suspects who damaged a planted field in the Meadows Wednesday.
According to the Northampton Police Department, officers took a report of significant damage to the fields in the Meadows that were recently planted.
The suspects who caused the damage were identified and will be charged.
MAP: Meadows in Northampton
Police are reminding people to be considerate to property, it took farmers time and effort into growing crops.
Drivers should keep their vehicles on the roadways.