BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts victim of an online romance scheme known as “pig butchering” was allegedly swindled into investing personal funds into a fake cryptocurrency platform.

“Pig butchering” or “pig slaughtering” is a crypto scheme in which victims are enticed to put money into an account, essentially fattening that account up, before disappearing with large amounts of cryptocurrency.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, an investigation began in September 2022 of a pig-butchering scheme targeting a Massachusetts resident. The court document states that the con artists allegedly persuaded the victim to invest money in a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.

Law enforcement traced cryptocurrency involved in the fraud and money laundering schemes of multiple Massachusetts victims to two Binance accounts. The U.S. Attorney’s Office has filed a civil forfeiture action to recover 204,315.87 Tether (USDT) and 18.9649 bitcoin (BTC) cryptocurrency, an estimated current value of approximately $900,000.

Federal law states that using wire communications as part of a scheme to defraud or to obtain money or property by means of false or fraudulent pretenses is a violation. A civil forfeiture action allows third parties to assert claims to property, which must be resolved before the property can be forfeited to the United States and returned to victims.

How to avoid becoming a victim

Don’t send money, trade, or invest with a person you have only met online

Don’t speak about your financial position or investments

Don’t share personal information with people or online persons whom you haven’t validated or don’t trust

Be wary of large-interest earnings on short-term investments

Romance schemes on the rise

According to a recent report from the Federal Trade Commission, romance schemers profited greatly in 2022, defrauding nearly 70,000 individuals and accumulating $1.3 billion in illicit gains. However, experts believe numerous victims choose not to report their losses due to embarrassment. According to the FBI, the highest number of reports came from victims between the ages of 30 and 49.

If you suspect you’ve been a victim of a cybercrime contact USAMA.CyberTip@usdoj.gov.