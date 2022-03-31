BOSTON (WWLP) – U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. has been fined $1-million by the state for fraudulent and unregistered securities sales made to Massachusetts investors.

In a news release sent to 22News from Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin’s office, the Securities Division accused the company of selling nearly $4 million in unregistered securities to Massachusetts investors, and did not disclose the involvement of several people who had previously been charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with conspiring to commit securities fraud by operating a “pump-and-dump” scheme.

Two of the men involved with the creation of the company have a history of prior involvement in schemes that violate securities laws and investors were not warned of the involvement of these men and others when they purchased shares of the company in 2021.

“I can’t stress enough the importance of knowing who you’re dealing with when you invest your money,” Galvin said. “This is especially important when your investments involve Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency, which have in recent years been popular vehicles used by scammers to defraud innocent investors.”

In addition to the fine, the company will make offers investors the opportunity to cancel their agreements, and to refund the total amount of the investor’s stock with interest, if the investor so chooses. U.S. Data Mining Group has neither admitted to nor denied the information supplied in the consent order.