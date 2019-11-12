CT man arrested after police allegedly seized narcotics hidden in lint roller

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police arrested a man after allegedly recovering narcotics during a traffic stop in West Haven early Tuesday morning.

According to the Connecticut State Police Department, 35-year-old Ellis Reaves was arrested after troopers detected a strong order of marijuana coming from an inside compartment of his car.

Police said around 2:00 a.m. troopers were conducting motor vehicle enforcement in the area of I-95 Southbound where they discovered Reaves failing to stay in his proper lane. State police pulled over Reaves, searched his car due to the marijuana order, and allegedly found narcotics hidden inside of a lint roller.

State police recovered 46 bags of suspected heroin, 31 bags of suspected crack cocaine, and one bag of suspected marijuana.

Reaves was arrested and taken to Troop G-Bridgeport where he was charged with narcotics-related offenses and processed. He was later released on a $25,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear at Milford Court Tuesday, November 26.