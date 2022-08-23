SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a gas station in Somers early Tuesday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m. two men are seen on surveillance cameras robbing the Sunoco Gas Station located at the intersection of Main Street and Hall Hill Road in Somers, Connecticut. State Police said the suspects left in a white SUV heading north towards Massachusetts.

If you can identify these suspects or have any other information, you are asked to contact State Police Trooper Holmes at 860-896-3209 ext. 8017.