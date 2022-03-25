NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck woman faces animal cruelty charges after police found dogs in poor health and living in “deplorable” conditions.

Naugatuck police said Deja Rowe, 35, voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Wednesday after she learned of the warrant for her arrest on five counts of cruelty to animals.

The charges stem from a complaint made to Naugatuck Animal Control in late February. Police said Rowe had obtained ownership of a pregnant female pit bull and had sold a majority of the puppies. One of the adopters of the puppies was concerned for their health after the puppy she adopted died.

The same adopter then adopted two more puppies – a male and a female – of the same litter from Rowe to replace the one who had passed away. According to police, the adopter said the new female puppy also appeared to be malnourished and was covered in ulcers, which she reported to Naugatuck Animal Control.

Police said they became involved when animal control determined more dogs remained in Rowe’s home in “a state of poor physical health and deplorable conditions.”

Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Rowe’s home, where officers found the mother dog and one puppy in “less than optimal conditions, covered in their filth and open ulcers, and emaciated.”

Officers seized these two dogs, which police said required immediate medical treatment at a 24-hour animal clinic. Officers also found a dead ball python in a terrarium, which they removed from the home.

The four dogs involved in this case — the mother dog and her three puppies — remain under the care of Naugatuck Animal Control. Police said they hope that they will continue their recovery and be able to find their forever homes.

Rowe was released after posting a $10,000 court-issued bond. She is due to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on April 6.