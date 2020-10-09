Cyclist cited for OUI alcohol after crashing into truck in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bicyclist cited with operating under the influence of alcohol after crashing into a truck on Mount Tom Road in Northampton Thursday night.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, around 8:06 p.m. officers found a car in the northbound travel lane with its hazards on, a bicycle on the ground in front of the truck and a man who said he was the cyclist.

After talking with the cyclist, driver, and other drivers who witnessed the crash, officers determined that the truck had been stopped at the red light on the off-ramp and was waiting to turn left onto Mount Tom Road. When the light turned green, the driver began to drive through the intersection slowly and as he was turning left the cyclist, who was traveling down the off-ramp, passed the truck on the left and went straight across the intersection toward the guardrail in front of the truck.

Kasper said the bike had no functioning headlight or brake light and the cyclist had consumed alcohol and was riding in an area that prohibits bicyclists. The cyclist reported abrasions and an injured ankle. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center with injuries and is expected to be okay.

The cyclist was issued a citation for OUI Alcohol on a bicycle, lights violation, operating a bicycle on a restricted access highway.