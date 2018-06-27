Hampden DA: 6,700 bags of heroin, $48K seized in drug trafficking investigation Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Courtesy: Hampden District Attorney's Office) [ + - ] Video Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - Eleven people are facing charges in connection with a major heroin bust in Hampden County.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, 6,700 bags of heroin, $48,000 in cash, three loaded firearms, and three motor vehicles were seized following a months-long investigation into high-level heroin trafficking.

"Taking these drugs off the streets, as we'll continue to do, what we have done for a long time now, I believe this is helping to get us out of the epidemic of addiction in this county a beyond and I think their work prevented some of these drugs from falling into the wrong hands and falling into people who are suffering from addiction," said DA Gulluni.

Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA's office, Springfield police, West Springfield police, and Homeland Security executed 12 search warrants in Springfield and West Springfield on Tuesday.

People 22News spoke with agree that drug busts like this are taking drugs off the streets in Springfield, and it's helping those who are struggling with addiction.

Ketsie Vazquez of Springfield said, "It's definitely helping because we need to get this off the streets. There are a lot of people who are suffering from this disease. I myself I am an addict from recovery and I believe we need to take more action."

"Well yeah of course, taking any drugs off the street help. It just goes to show how big of an issue heroin is and just dealing with it criminally makes it a band aid of the whole situation," said Katie Talbot of Springfield.

Gulluni said the heroin could have came from New York City.

The following men and women were arrested and charged in connection with the following findings:

145 Cambridge Street, Springfield, Mass.

Derek Lopez, 30, conspiracy to violate drug laws; Items seized: Approximately $7,164 in cash, 9 bags of heroin

29 Morris Street, Springfield, Mass.

Milagros Ortiz , 48, conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking in heroin

, 48, conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking in heroin Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 20, conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking in heroin, possession of a loaded firearm without a FID card, possession of ammunition without a FID card

Items seized: One Glock .40 caliber handgun, loaded, nineteen .40 caliber rounds of ammunition, approximately $460, and 1400 bags of heroin

29 Windsor Street, Springfield, Mass.

Edfrain Rosario , 22, conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a loaded firearm without a FID card, possession of ammunition without a FID card

, 22, conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a loaded firearm without a FID card, possession of ammunition without a FID card Jean Rosario, 20, conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a loaded firearm without a FID card, possession of ammunition without a FID card

Items seized: Glock 9MM handgun, loaded, 16 rounds of 9MM ammunition, Heroin packaging and processing paraphernalia, and approximately $6,113 in cash

405 Cherry Street, 3rd floor, Springfield, Mass.

Kenen Monsanto-Maldonado, 18, conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking in heroin

Items seized: 3,155 bags of heroin, and approximately $4,082 in cash

405 Cherry Street, 2nd floor, Springfield, Mass.

Matthew Carasquillo, 21, conspiracy to violate drug laws, possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute

Items seized: Approximately 550 bags of heroin

3 Glendale Terrace, Springfield, Mass.

Devin Lopez, 26, conspiracy to violate drug laws

19 Layzon Bros. Road, Springfield, Mass.

Cassandra Cardona, 21, conspiracy to violate drug laws, trafficking in heroin over 200 grams, possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug

Items seized: Approximately 9 grams of raw un-cut heroin, Infinity M37, and approximately $760 in cash

24 Wilcox Street, apartment 4R, Springfield, Mass.

Jose Fabian Haddock-Ortiz, 28, conspiracy to violate drug laws

1046 Liberty Street, Springfield, Mass.

Joshua Rosado, 20, conspiracy to violate drug laws

203 Circut Avenue “U Name It Self Storage” Unit #WS-14 West Springfield, Mass.

Items seized: $25,380 and one vehicle (2006 BMW)

All but one suspect have posted their bail (ranging from $500 to $10,000) or have been released on personal recognizance.

“I would like to thank the dedicated and professional members of law enforcement who participated in this investigation," Gulluni said. "Continuing to hold accountable those who wish to profit from addiction remains the number one priority of my administration.”

