DA: Cocaine trafficking syndicate broken-up; 12 arrested

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation involving several law enforcement organizations lead to the arrest of a dozen people in connection with cocaine trafficking operation.

According to a statement issued by the Northwestern District Attourney’s Office, the arrests came following a seven-month investigation. Last week, police broke up an alleged cocaine trafficking syndicate that investigators believe distributed between 100 and 200 grams of cocaine a day through Northwestern Massachusetts.

A dozen people from Greenfield, Deerfield, Montague, Ludlow, Charlemont and West Springfield were arrested over the course of several days. Included in the arrested were: 35-year-old Brandon Rice from Hatfield, 38-year-old Daniel Rice, from West Springfield, 40-year-old Jason Nadeau from Ludlow, 38-year-old David Caplice from Greenfield, 38-year-old Nathan Ortiz from Greenfield, 42-year-old Jason Byrd from Greenfield, 43-year-old Wayne Rockwood from Greenfield, 31-year-old Heather Symanski from Greenfield, 46-year-old Robert Blake from Greenfield, 37-year-old Rebekah Thompson from Charlemont, 28-year-old David Gallegos from Deerfield, 29-year-old Jaimilee Bontempi from Deerfield and 37-year-old Damek Ryan from Montague.

The Rice brothers are reportedly believed to be the trafficking organization’s leaders. Both men were charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. They are both being held on $500,000 cash bail and their cases continued until Jan. 14, 2022.

The rest of the syndicate were charged and held on the following:

Nadeau and Caplice were cherged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. Both men were ordered held on $300,000 cash bail;

Ortiz was charged with trafficking cocaine over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws and was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail.

Byrd was charged with conspiracy to violate the drug laws and is held on $10,000 cash bail;

Rockwood was charged with trafficking cocaine over 18 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. He was ordered held on $3,500 cash bail;

Symanski was charged with trafficking cocaine over 18 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, and was ordered held on $3,000 cash bail;

Blake was charged with conspiracy to violate the drug laws, and was ordered held on $3,000 cash bail;

Thompson was charged with trafficking cocaine over 18 grams and conspiracy to violate the drug laws. She was released on personal recognizance;

Gallegos, Bontempi, and Ryan were charged with single counts of conspiracy to violate the drug laws and each was released on personal recognizance.

“I am extremely proud of the work of the task force on this case. To the people of our community that have complained about this activity, we hear you,” said Jeremy Bucci, Chief Trial Counsel for District Attorney David Sullivan. “The message should be clear that we have the capability, the experience, and the determination to target the highest levels of criminal organizations within our community. To the organized criminal syndicates that operate in this community: We have both the resources and the resolve to disrupt your operations and we fully intend to do so.”