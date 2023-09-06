(WWLP) – The Suffolk County District Attorney has dropped gun charges against Patriots cornerback Jack Jones.

Jones was arrested at Logan Airport in June for trying to go through a security checkpoint with two guns.

Prosecutors said that Jones had bought the guns legally in Arizona, and “has taken steps to become a lawful gun owner in the state of Massachusetts within this 60-day period.”

Jones’s status for the Patriots’ season opener on Sunday remains uncertain, as the charges being dropped does not prevent the NFL from potentially disciplining him.