DA identifies homicide victim found inside car in Indian Orchard

**An earlier version of the article contained an incorrect spelling of the man’s name. The Hampden County District Attorney’s office provided an updated correct spelling of the name.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The victim found with a gunshot wound inside a car in Indian Orchard last week has been identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, 29-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ortiz of Springfield was found seated inside a motor vehicle. Officers were called at around 5 a.m. Thursday for a well-being check on a person inside a car. When officers arrived, they found an adult man that was dead with a gunshot wound.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit is investigating the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637), text SOLVE plus your tip.