CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A homicide that took place nearly a year ago has yet to be solved and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office is looking for the public’s help in the investigation.

At around 1:36 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, Chicopee Police found shell casings after being called to the 500 block of Center Street in Chicopee for a report of shots fired. At the same time, 28-year-old Luis Vazquez from Springfield arrived at Baystate Medical Center with a gunshot wound. He died eight days later due to his injuries.

According to a news release sent to 22News for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, investigators are asking if anyone can identify the driver or passenger/s of a Lexus 400H.

PHOTOS: Lexus 400H

Lexus 400H (Courtesy: Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

Lexus 400H (Courtesy: Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

Lexus 400H (Courtesy: Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

If you have any information or were in the area of Center Street on August 21, 2021, contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993, or the Chicopee Police Department’s Detective Division at 413-594-1740. The community can text a tip anonymously by texting the word “Solve” and the tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7).