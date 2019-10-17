DA: Man found dead in Greenfield jail most likely an overdose

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s office has released new information regarding the death of a Vermont man who died at the Franklin County Jail Saturday after being arrested earlier in the day.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey, during a cell check around 4:45 p.m., a corrections officer found 35-year-old Ian Biercuk of Jamaica, Vermont unresponsive on his bunk bed. Officers and medical personnel performed CPR until an ambulance came and took him to Baystate Franklin Medical Center where he later died.

An autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed no trauma, injuries, or other obvious causes of death. A preliminary toxicology screen was positive for narcotics, including fentanyl.

According to Carey, Biercuk’s death is being investigated as a likely overdose. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause of death.

Vermont man died at Franklin County jail in Greenfield

Biercuk was arrested by Massachusetts State Police around 1:30 a.m. Saturday following a traffic stop on I-91 North.

Biercuk had a pending arrest warrant out of Greenfield District Court and was allegedly driving a car with a suspended license and an expired registration when officers pulled him over.

Carey said after officers searched Biercuk’s car they found 21 used and unused wax baggies suspected to contain heroin and heroin residue. A passenger in the car with Biercuk allegedly told police they were returning from Holyoke where they had gone to buy heroin.

Biercuk’s bail was set at $5,100 which he was unable to post, so he was taken to the Franklin County Jail and House of Correction to wait for his arraignment that was scheduled for Tuesday.

The investigation into Biercuk’s death is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.