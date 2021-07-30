DA: Pittsfield man pleads guilty for illegal possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man was convicted for illegal possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old David Moody pleaded guilty Monday and sentenced to two and a half to three and a half years in state prison

Lieutenant Gary Traversa of the Pittsfield Police Department said shortly after 1:30 a.m. on April 30, 2020, police received a report of the shots fired on Springside Avenue. A description of the suspected vehicle was given to officers patrolling the area and was located less than a mile away. Moody was in the vehicle and Police discovered an illegal firearm.

Moody was charged with possession of a firearm without FID card (subsequent offense) and firearm violation with one prior violent/drug crime after police located a gun inside the vehicle.